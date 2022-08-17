Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: Liz Cheney's 'Big Grift'

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., says she is not done working to keep former President Donald Trump out of the Oval Office, but if she runs for president, she is merely going to "peel" off votes from Joe Biden, Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax.

"A 40-point drubbing doesn't make you Abraham Lincoln; it certainly doesn't make you Ulysses S. Grant, either," Trump Jr. told Wednesday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," referring to Cheney's concession speech that blamed Trump for her primary loss and compared herself to former Republican Party founders.

"I think that's the problem with people like Liz Cheney. They hear what CNN wants them to believe is a conservative. They don't listen to their constituency. They certainly don't listen to the people of the state of Wyoming, which I believe is perhaps the most conservative state in the union. And they believe that that means there is a very presidential contender.

"It's just one big grift, ultimately, Rob. She's auditioning for the role of the 'conservative' — you know, in air quotes — on CNN while simultaneously running for a board seat at Raytheon, so we can continue the endless wars. And then she's gonna grift and try to find, you know, the Joe Walsh lane for president to be funded by, you know, the Lincoln Project. It never ends and, you know, I think she's going to probably learn that the hard way.

"I think we're probably done with Cheneys in American politics, and good riddance."

Trump Jr. added to host Rob Schmitt that Cheney's work on the House Jan. 6 select committee shows she "is a conservative that does whatever the Democrats want when it actually matters."

"Otherwise, it's actually a fairly peaceful existence," he continued. "It's easy to be a Republican in D.C. if you're the one that gives up, if you don't hold the line when it actually matters, and Liz Cheney is the perfect example of that."

As for Cheney's presidential aspirations, Trump Jr. said the lack of Democrat support in her Wyoming primary — at her urging — shows they want nothing to do with her as a president, but perhaps anti-Trumpers disenfranchised by President Joe Biden might be persuaded to not vote for him, if she were to run as an independent in 2024.

"I thought about it a little bit: I think she probably peels away more from the Joe Biden or whoever it may be — the Lincoln Project types who, you know, maybe they could vote for a Republican, but they're not going to vote for Joe Biden, even if they'd never vote for Donald Trump," Trump Jr. added. "I think she's probably far more appealing to that segment of the population, then to actual Republican voters. And so I imagine that given the disastrous economy, foreign policy, — everything of this failed administration currently — I imagine she actually peels off away more voters from that than she ever would of a true conservative running for the president of United States."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!