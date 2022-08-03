Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Shifting GOP Policies from 'Globalist' to 'America First'

Political author Dick Morris told Newsmax on Wednesday that the surge of wins from Donald Trump-backed candidates in Tuesday's primaries could be attributed to the former president's shifting the Republican Party's focus from globalization to America's domestic interests.

Speaking on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Morris, the author of the book "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said, "Trump in 2016 took over the Republican Party. Now he's making it over. He's recreating it, in his image, as a MAGA party, as something dedicated to America first."

Note: Get Dick Morris' new book "The Return" on Trump's secret plan for 2024. See It Here!

Morris continued: "As I say in my book 'The Return,' this is an act of total alchemy to change the Republican Party from essentially a globalist institution that goes along with the Europeans, that buys into the global narrative of free flow of goods and free flow of labor, to one that stops immigration — illegal immigration — to one that stops unfair trade practices to put America first."

Morris added that despite the prime-time Jan. 6 hearings, Trump is not "bruised." Morris said that this is reflected in Trump's polling higher than President Joe Biden along with primary wins from candidates Trump backed.

NBC News stated, "Trump allies won in GOP races in Missouri, Michigan and Arizona."