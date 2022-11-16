Jason Miller to Newsmax: Trump Outlined His Policies

Former senior adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 and 2020 campaigns Jason Miller told Newsmax on Wednesday that during his Tuesday announcement to run for president, Trump outlined his policies for the future.

Speaking on "Spicer & Co.," Miller said, "It was incumbent upon him to lay out that forward vision what he's gonna do the next four years. A lot of that's going to be reversing America's decline. That's going to be fixing our economy. Make us energy independent again. Addressing the 9.1% inflation rate."

Reflecting on the event, Miller recalled Trump saying, "We need to get some energy and enthusiasm back in the Republican Party. We need to give our folks a reason to be optimistic. Let's put the focus back on Joe Biden."