Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Trump 'Knows How To Do the Job'

Rep. Byron Donalds told Newsmax that he's backing former President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 because he "knows how to do the job."

Joining "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Wednesday, the Florida Republican said Trump "can hit the ground running day one" and that the American people agree with him.

"The Republican voters want Donald Trump as our nominee. That's becoming crystal clear as we speak," Donalds said. "And of course, we're going to go through that process, but I think that's the way it's going to end up."

Donalds had one question for Republican primary voters: "Who's the person that can go on the world stage with China, with Russia, and say, 'America is now back, and here's what we're going to do?'"

"It's Donald Trump," he answered, adding that the former president is also the only one who can get the southern border and economy back on track.

"He already did it once, and he can do it again," Donalds said.

The Florida lawmaker was joined by his House Republican colleague Cory Mills of Florida, who represents some of northern Orlando's suburbs, in officially backing Trump over the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., put his support behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the nomination, despite his not announcing a candidacy yet.

"If there was a fight for personal liberty or economic freedom or constitutionally limited government, Ron DeSantis was in the fight all six years," Massie said Thursday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," recalling his time in Congress with DeSantis.

