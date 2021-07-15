Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: US Doesn't Need UN's Probe on Racism

Rep. Byron Donalds Thursday slammed Secretary of State Antony Blinken's call for the United Nations to investigate systemic racism in policing, telling Newsmax that he is "so sick and tired" of the left "thinking that everything they have to do" should go through the international organization.

"Have we had racial issues? Of course, we have," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "National Report." "That record has been examined far past any other country on the face of the planet. Let's be clear. We're the freest, most tolerant nation on Earth. It what happens when you have a free society and people do bad things and harm comes to certain people."

Instead, he said, the United Nations should start its investigations with other countries.

"Start with Venezuela, which has destroyed the value and liberty of its people over the last 30 years," said Donalds. "Look at what's going on with Cuba right now, not just now, but over the last 62 years. What about China? What about Iran...looking at us? That makes no sense at all."

Blinken said Tuesday that the State Department had invited experts who investigate racism and minority issues to conduct an official visit to the United States, because "responsible nations must not shrink from the scrutiny of their human rights record," reports Reuters.

Blinken also said the United States welcomes the U.N. Human Rights Council and its adoption Tuesday for the resolution, which will address systemic racism through law enforcement against Africans and people of African descent.

However, Donalds said Thursday that the United States has been transparent because the "issues we've had on race relations have been under the microscope."

"What do you think the civil rights movement was?" he said. "What do you think Reconstruction was? What do you think the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments were? What do you think the Civil War was? We've had this progression in our country going back 100 years and especially through the U.S. civil rights movement until today."

He also said it's "a joke" to put the United States on a scrutiny level close to that of Cuba, Iran, China, or Haiti.

"This happens with the left all the time," he said. "They try to have this moral relativism so nobody is better than anybody else. It's a joke. We are the country of liberty and hope in the world. Period, point-blank. U.N. countries can learn from us."

He also criticized a Black Lives Matter statement that condemns the United States and its treatment of Cuba and demands the U.S. government lift its economic embargo on the nation.

"Ridiculous," said Donalds. "Asinine. That statement makes no sense at all. If you lift the sanctions on Cuba, the regime will be more empowered. They'll have more economic ability to continue to suppress the people of Cuba. This is what happens in all totalitarian regimes. When you allow them to flourish in the world economy, they don't pass that down to the people. They keep it for the powerful, the 1% to use the left's language."

He said that he also finds it "ironic" that Black Lives Matter led protests in the streets in the United States last year but "they don't want to put blame where blame resides. That's with the communist dictatorship in Cuba."

