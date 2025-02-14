WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Terrible for Dems to Malign Musk, DOGE

Friday, 14 February 2025 10:37 PM EST

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that Democrats are vilifying Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency because the very essence of their being — the federal bureaucracy — is being scrutinized.

President Donald Trump tasked Musk and DOGE to streamline the federal government by eliminating waste and fraud. Donalds told “Rob Schmitt Tonight” it’s a terrible idea for Democrats to attack Musk and DOGE if they want to regain the trust of voters following November’s election.

“But the Democrats really don't have any other options,” Donalds said. “The reason they're upset is because Elon Musk is now scrutinizing the very leviathan, the very same bureaucratic state that has been unelected, that has been unaccountable, which has really been the secret sauce, the Holy Grail for the Democrat Party.

“This is where they put all their pet projects. It's where they put all their special interest spending. It's where they put the resources behind their ideology that just doesn't get promoted in the United States but gets promoted around the globe. And so, they're upset because now the bureaucracy is being examined.

"They have no problems if you want to go talk about other nations, if you want to talk about these other issues that typically happen in politics. But when they get scrutinized, now you see what they truly care about. And that is the fourth estate, the fourth branch of government that is not in our Constitution, the bureaucracy. So, they're going to do everything they can to protect it, but it's not going to matter.”

Friday, 14 February 2025 10:37 PM
