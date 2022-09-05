Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Trump's Rally Message 'Right on Cue'

Former President Donald Trump was "absolutely right on cue" in his comments and tone during his rally Saturday in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and President Joe Biden should take some cues from him about how to give speeches and rallies, Rep. Byron Donalds said on Newsmax on Monday.

"What happened to [Trump] and his family at Mar-a-Lago was a travesty," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "The fact that the Department of Justice would raid his home when he's not even there, when he's actually in New Jersey at Bedminster, and they decided to go in thinking that there was some brave national security threat, that's an absolute joke."

During Saturday night's rally, Trump called out the FBI as "partisan mobsters" and accused it of abusing power to twice elect a "cognitively impaired" Biden.

Trump also accused the FBI and DOJ of abuse of power with the Mar-a-Lago raid and over the Russian collusion narrative during his 2016 campaign.

Donalds said that when comparing Trump's speech to Biden's dark address Thursday at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, America saw a "great contrast" between the two, as Biden is "completely out of touch and does not know what's happening in this country."

Donalds said Trump "has demonstrated that, actually, America is bright, our best days are ahead of us. The only thing we need to do is get the right leadership in control so the country can take off and flourish once again."

Donalds said it's unfair to conflate what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capital with the nation's MAGA supporters, but Democrats are doing that because their agenda has "failed Americans in every state in the country."

"Every Republican has condemned Jan. 6," Donalds said. "Nobody has ever wanted to see that happen, and nobody wants to see that going forward, but what they're trying to do is take the actions on Jan. 6 and conflate that with the MAGA agenda to make America great again. And that is simply not true.

"Let's be clear. If you give the Democrats in the Senate, another majority, all they're going to do is continue to pass more wasteful spending. They're going to continue to ignore the southern border.

"They're going to continue to ignore crime in our streets, in our cities. They will continue to indoctrinate children … [they] can't talk about the facts."

There also are Democrats who have "had enough" with Biden, said Donalds.

"Clearly they have a policy issue, and they had an image issue as well with the president," he said.

