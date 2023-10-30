Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: DOJ, FBI Blocked Federal Prosecutors Probing Bidens 10 Times

Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds told Newsmax Monday that recent testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee proves officials from both the Department of Justice and FBI “blocked” federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania from investigating President Joe Biden and his family.

“What we've learned now from the Judiciary Committee in the testimony it received last week, was that there were at least 10 times when special when federal prosecutors in the Pennsylvania district were stopped from looking into issues of the Biden family business dealings,” Donalds said during “Newsline” Monday. “They were stopped by people at the FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., and at [the] main [Department of] Justice.”

Donalds also pointed to the recent discovery of a check from President Joe Biden’s brother James to Joe repaying a $200,000 loan, which Donalds said is a direct link between the president and the business deals carried out by James and his son Hunter with foreign entities.

“We now see a check paying Joe Biden directly from his brother, James Biden,” Donalds said. “Most people are focused on Hunter Biden, and they should, but James Biden has been involved in the Biden family scheme this entire time, so the check that was actually released last week demonstrates the flow of $200,000 from James Biden to Joe Biden referencing a loan repayment.”

Donalds said that the money, absent any written loan agreements between the president and his brother, could demonstrate tax evasion.

“One of the key ways that wandering money actually occurs, or evading taxes occurs, is when you treat them as loan repayments and not just as payments,” he said. “So, the key questions now are, what were the loan documents from Joe Biden to his brother, Jim, to demonstrate the need for $200,000 repayment. Our investigation is going to continue. We're going to get to the bottom of this and hold this administration accountable.”

The White House has been striking back at the committee, particularly since Attorney General Merrick Garland testified in September.

“Extreme House Republicans are running a not-so-sophisticated distraction campaign to try to cover up their own actions that are hurtling America to a dangerous and costly government shutdown,” CNN reported the White House saying in September. “They cannot even pass a military funding bill … so they cranked up a circus of a hearing full of lies and disinformation with the sole goal of baselessly attacking President Biden and his family. Don’t be fooled: they want to distract from the reality that their own chaos and inability to govern is going to shut down the government in a matter of days. … These sideshows won’t spare House Republicans from bearing responsibility for inflicting serious damage on the country.”

