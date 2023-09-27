Trump to Newsmax: UAW Union Boss? 'I Don't Like Him'

Former President Donald Trump trashed United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain for choosing to meet with President Joe Biden over him.

"If he didn't want to meet with me, then I don't like him very much," Trump told Newsmax's John Bachman in a backstage interview Wednesday night after Trump delivered a speech to working-class voters in Clinton Township, Michigan, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax.

"But that's foolish not to meet. What is he going to do? Meet with Biden? The man doesn't know he's alive. Biden can't put two sentences together. He has no idea what's going on."

Trump vowed to end Biden's electric vehicle agenda, a policy move he hailed as a big victory for striking UAW union members in Michigan.

"I'm sure that he probably doesn't know the impact of all electric vehicles," Trump added of Biden. "It is a disaster for our workers, for our country, and for our consumers."

Trump urged autoworkers to press UAW leadership to endorse him for president, saying it was the best way to get the best deal for the working-class members.

"All cars are going to be electric in a short period of time — 10 years, they talk about. But they want to do it sooner, and that will put the American autoworker out of business entirely," Trump told Bachman. "You can make a good deal on your hourly wage. I hear they're negotiating primarily hourly wage.

"You're not going have any jobs in two years, because it's not sustainable. It's a disaster. And for the consumer it's no good, because they don't go far enough and they're very expensive."

In line with his policy proposal to curb the EV mandates to keep the U.S. auto industry thriving, Trump concluded the key to slowing Biden-caused inflation will be "drill, baby, drill."

