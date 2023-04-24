Trump to Newsmax: VP Picks Don't Win Elections

Vice presidential running mates make for interesting punchbowl discussions, but they ultimately do not decide the course of presidential election campaigns, former President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Monday.

"I've watched this for a long time: There's never been a vice president that set anything for the election," Trump told "Greg Kelly Reports" in an exclusive interview. "In other words, they vote for the one person."

Sure, Trump added to host Greg Kelly, a great running mate can give a kick in the polls come the general election, but the VP only matters if the elected president cannot do the job.

"Initially when you pick it, there's a little uptick, but then it just, you know, goes to where it was," Trump said. "It's such an important position. If something happens, that's going to be your president. And that's really the position."

Trump added picking a VP is not a priority before the nomination, but the GOP has "so many great people," without teasing any potential running mates.

"I do have the time, but we have a lot of good people," Trump said. "I don't like to think about it too much."

Trump did repeat some kind words for former VP Mike Pence, who he had broken with after the 2020 presidential Electoral College challenge fizzled under the enormous pressure of Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the Capitol.

"I had a very good vice president, did a good job until the end," Trump said. "I disagreed with him very strongly. I still do. But I had a guy, central casting.

"But I don't think vice presidents have any impact at all on the vote. And this is after a long time [in presidential history]."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!