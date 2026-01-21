Pigott to Newsmax: Trump Wants UN to Focus on Basics

Tommy Pigott, deputy spokesperson for the State Department, told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is working to reshape global policy management with his new Board of Peace.

On "American Agenda," Pigott said there's no denying the Board of Peace will affect the work of the United Nations.

"Well, the president has spoken to the fact that he wants to see a U.N. that is actually going back to the basics of solving conflicts, and how the U.N. has not lived up to that mission," he said.

Pigott said Trump has pursued a vision of an effective framework for world peace.

"President Trump has gone out there since the beginning of this administration, really even in the last administration, pursuing historic peace deals, no one has thought [that] was possible, including eight conflicts in this administration," he said.

And that takes us to the new Board of Peace, Pigott said.

"And of course, the conflict, the ceasefire that we saw in Gaza, that spurred the creation of this Board of Peace," he said.

Pigott said the new board and the U.N. may be able to complement each other:

"So, the president wants to see a U.N. that is involved in solving conflicts. But this Board of Peace is very well named. It's a board designed in the pursuit of peace and prosperity."

He said the new board has a dual focus, not solely working to establish peace. "That is the president's driving motivation here. Of course, putting America first, but seeing the long-term peace and prosperity."

Pigott added that few have been able to throw water on the president's idea. "That helps everybody, and he has put together an unprecedented global coalition to accomplish that aim, a global coalition that is only possible because of President Trump's leadership," he said.

The State Department spokesperson said almost everyone wants to live in peace, which is "something everyone should be able to get behind, and that is why, with President Trump demanding the respect that he has on the world stage, he is able to put peace into action."

"He is able to see these peace deals being implemented, bringing people together in a way that only he can," Pigott said.

While attending the World Economic Forum on Wednesday in Davos, Switzerland, Trump announced a framework had been established for the U.S. to manage Greenland.

Trump posted: "We have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations."

