Fleitz to Newsmax: Trump's UK Visit to Yield Nuke Power Deal

President Donald Trump's visit to the U.K. will likely yield a "very good agreement to advance nuclear power," former National Security Council Chief of Staff Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Monday.

Trump, who arrives in London on Tuesday for a state visit at Windsor Castle hosted by King Charles III, is set to sign a string of major nuclear energy agreements with the U.K. during his visit with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"There's going to be important discussions about the war in Ukraine, of course, but I think the U.S. and the U.K. are pretty close on that," Fleitz said on "American Agenda."

"But I'm very excited about these nuclear developments. You know, the green movement has tried to ban nuclear reactors, and the world's coming to the realization that if you ban fossil fuels, you can't generate enough energy with just wind and solar. You have to have nuclear.

"It's great to see the British realize that. And I think we're going to have a very good agreement to advance nuclear power," he added.

Britain's government has launched a major push to expand nuclear power in recent months, pledging to invest $19 billion in a new plant at Sizewell C and advancing plans for a Rolls-Royce nuclear project.

The U.S.-U.K. collaboration aims to speed up new projects and funding, including plans expected to be announced by the U.S. nuclear reactor company X-energy and Britain's Centrica to build up to 12 advanced modular reactors in northeast England.

