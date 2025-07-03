Trump: Economy in Second Term Will Blow First Term's Away

President Donald Trump on Thursday night boasted about how the U.S. economy is roaring and that its performance in his second term will "blow away" how it fared in his first term, which he often has touted as the "greatest economy in history."

"[Just] 165 days into the Trump administration, America is on a winning streak, like frankly, nobody's ever seen before in the history of the presidency," Trump said at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines in a speech that aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform.

Trump, who was in Iowa to kick off the one-year countdown to the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding, spoke hours after Congress passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, sending it to him to sign into law Friday, America's 249th birthday.

"We said what was going to happen, and it's happening," Trump said. "And I'll tell you what. We had the greatest economy in history in my first term. This is going to blow it away. You watch. This is going to blow it away. For the first time in years, this Fourth of July, the economy is roaring, incomes are soaring, wages are up, prices are down. Gasoline. You see what's going on with gasoline? It's way down. See what's going on with eggs? Eggs are way down. … Inflation is dead, 401(k)s and retirement accounts just hit an all-time record high."

Trump, who survived an assassination attempt last year in Butler, Pennsylvania, after a bullet grazed his right ear, paused his speech after a loud bang was heard, likely from nearby fireworks.

"Did I hear what I think I heard?" he said, continuing his speech before pausing seconds later. "Don't worry, it's only fireworks, I hope. Famous last words. My famous last words. Trump said, don't worry, it's only fireworks and. You always have to think positive. I didn't like that sound either."

Trump said his administration is "once again defending the values, traditions, and beliefs that made every generation before us so very proud to be American."

"We believe that America is an exceptional nation, blessed by God," he said. "It's really destined to be the freest, strongest, the greatest country ever to exist on the face of the Earth. And we're going to make it that way much more so than it's ever been. We believe in the wisdom of our founders, who declared that our rights do not come from bureaucrats in Washington. Our rights come from our creator in heaven. That's where our rights come from.

"And we reject government discrimination and so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion mandates. They're just about washed out the window, actually. They're just about over with. We're just about finished in this country. We believe in hard work, and we believe in merit."

