Trump to Newsmax: Germany Wouldn't Heed UN Speech Warning on Energy

Former President Donald Trump, in exclusive comments to Newsmax as the United Nations was opening its General Assembly on Tuesday, recalled the tough messages he delivered to its members while he was still in office, including to Germany about its reliance on Russian energy.

"When you look at Germany, and you look at the fights they've had over the years, big wars, very major wars, world wars, and all of a sudden, Germany decides to be totally reliant, about 72% on energy from Russia. It was ridiculous, and it was, right from the beginning," Trump said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It didn't make sense."

Ric Grenell, the former U.S. Ambassador to Germany, participated in Tuesday's interview in his role as a Newsmax senior national security analyst and reminded Trump that the Germans "laughed when you warned them about relying on Russian energy."

Trump responded the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has led to fuel shortages in Germany and across Europe, "never would have happened under any circumstances" under his watch.

"There was never even thought of that happening," he said. "I've had talks with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin about it. It was never going to happen."

But now, under President Joe Biden's energy policy, the United States has "really helped cause the world's inflation," Trump said.

"It started off with energy," he said. "Now it's everything, and it would have been very simple to solve. We had gasoline down to less than $1.87. We headed for $1.50 for a period of time. We had things going at a level that nobody's ever seen before, and there's now a lot for him to be talking about and a lot of bad stuff."

