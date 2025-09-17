WH's Anna Kelly to Newsmax: Trump's UK Visit Will Boost Economic Ties

President Donald Trump's second state visit to the United Kingdom, which opened with pageantry today, will shift Thursday to focus on economic ties, with three new agreements expected to expand cooperation between the nations, deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said in a Newsmax interview.

The deals, Kelly told "Wake Up America" on Wednesday, will "expand our technology cooperation, our defense cooperation, and ultimately bring more money and more jobs back to the United States."

There are $1.7 trillion in economic ties between the U.S. and the U.K., Kelly added, noting that Trump "previously negotiated a historic trade deal that benefited American industries, namely our farmers and workers."

"Tomorrow, we're going to see even more deals hitting the defense industry, technology, nuclear — all of these great economic relationships that we're going to continue to forge, thanks to the work of this dealmaker in chief," she said.

Trump is the first U.S. president to be invited for a second state visit from the king of England, Kelly noted.

"He has a lot of personal ties to the United Kingdom," she said. "His mother, of course, hails from Scotland. He also has a great friendship with [King Charles III], with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and others. That's how he was able to get that historic trade deal over the finish line, which opened new markets for our farmers and cattle ranchers, who are now able to sell more goods into the United Kingdom because of this president."

Kelly also discussed the U.S. economy, saying the Federal Reserve must act quickly to lower interest rates.

"The president has said it time and time again, [Fed Chair] Jerome Powell is too late, and he's right," she said. "The rates are high. They are out of step with where inflation is. We know this president campaigned on a promise to bring inflation down, and he's delivered on that promise. Inflation is cooling. And so, it's past time for Jerome Powell, for the Fed, to lower those rates."

She warned that high borrowing costs are fueling a housing squeeze.

"We have a homeownership crisis in this country that is largely driven by those rates that are out of step with where our economy is," Kelly said. "President Trump merely wants to see those rates reflect where our economy is, to make sure that Americans all across the country can afford the American dream of homeownership and other things tied to that rate."

