Dick Morris to Newsmax: Dems No Longer Party of JFK, Bill Clinton

Dick Morris can relate to former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard's high-profile defection from the Democratic Party, since he made a similar exodus from the Democrats a number of years ago.

Note: Get Dick Morris' new book "The Return" on Trump's secret plan for 2024. See It Here!

"[Nearly] all of us were 'boat' people," Morris told Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Tuesday, relaying how the vast majority of American citizens have roots and heritage stories outside the United States. "And very few of us were originally Republicans."

Morris, a best-selling author, TV host, and former adviser to Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, says that disenchanted Democrats "didn't shift [their ideals]. The party shifted under our feet. ... The party of [President John F. Kennedy] and Bill Clinton" now aligns with the modern-day Republican agenda.

As for Gabbard's next political move, Morris — the author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" — says, "I'd love her on [the Republicans'] side. I thought she was very good" as a politician.

Before her party exit, Gabbard had the reputation of being a pragmatic moderate Democrat. It might be more difficult, however, to characterize Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., amid reports of him pulling funding from Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters' campaign and subsequently bolstering the electoral efforts of incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska — whose most prominent challenger for the Nov. 8 midterm elections is also a Republican (Kelly Tshibaka).

Morris argued Masters had a "tremendous advantage" in the last debate with incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., "because he took the abortion issue away from [Mark] Kelly."

From Morris' perspective, Masters' public transparency in saying he supports abortion in cases of rape or incest, but also agrees with the current Arizona law of banning abortions after 15 weeks, essentially painted Kelly — who reportedly favors "late-in-pregnancy" abortions — into the proverbial corner.

"And Kelly didn't say anything else for [another] 30 minutes," added Morris, the host of "Dick Morris Democracy" on Newsmax.

Regarding the battleground Senate races in Arizona (Kelly vs. Masters), Pennsylvania (Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman vs. Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz), and Georgia (incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., vs. Republican Herschel Walker), Morris predicts Republicans will carry the Senate in the midterms, thanks to the "MOW" triumvirate of Masters, Oz, and Walker.

As in, the Republicans "will mow them down" next month, Morris quipped.

Note: Get Dick Morris' new book "The Return" on Trump's secret plan for 2024. See It Here!

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!