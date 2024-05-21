Lanny Davis to Newsmax: Prosecution Can Convict Without Michael Cohen

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen's testimony, even though it's tainted because he is a convicted perjurer, is not necessarily needed for the New York prosecution in President Trump's case, former Cohen attorney Lanny Davis told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"I would say, most importantly, that on Feb. 27th, 2019, on national and international live television, Michael Cohen said, 'I lied. I'm ashamed of myself. I want to turn and do better for my family and my country,'" Davis told "Eric Bolling The Balance," saying that Cohen's being a liar is already a known fact that he has admitted to.

However, Cohen also admitted in court this week that he, in essence, stole money from the Trump Organization, since he thought he deserved $30,000 more dollars than his bonus, so he overcharged the Trump Organization.

However, Davis claims none of this matters since, "anybody who believes the prosecution is right, as I do, from the evidence alone, don't need Michael Cohen's credibility for the jury to be able to convict. They have evidence separate from Michael Cohen that would allow them to convict on these charges."

