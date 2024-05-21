WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | trial | michael cohen | credibility | perjurer | new york | evidence

Lanny Davis to Newsmax: Prosecution Can Convict Without Michael Cohen

By    |   Tuesday, 21 May 2024 09:54 PM EDT

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen's testimony, even though it's tainted because he is a convicted perjurer, is not necessarily needed for the New York prosecution in President Trump's case, former Cohen attorney Lanny Davis told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"I would say, most importantly, that on Feb. 27th, 2019, on national and international live television, Michael Cohen said, 'I lied. I'm ashamed of myself. I want to turn and do better for my family and my country,'" Davis told "Eric Bolling The Balance," saying that Cohen's being a liar is already a known fact that he has admitted to.

However, Cohen also admitted in court this week that he, in essence, stole money from the Trump Organization, since he thought he deserved $30,000 more dollars than his bonus, so he overcharged the Trump Organization.

However, Davis claims none of this matters since, "anybody who believes the prosecution is right, as I do, from the evidence alone, don't need Michael Cohen's credibility for the jury to be able to convict. They have evidence separate from Michael Cohen that would allow them to convict on these charges."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen's testimony, even though it's tainted because he is a convicted perjurer, is not necessarily needed for the New York prosecution in President Trump's case, former Cohen attorney Lanny Davis told Newsmax on Tuesday.
donald trump, trial, michael cohen, credibility, perjurer, new york, evidence, prosecution
233
2024-54-21
Tuesday, 21 May 2024 09:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved