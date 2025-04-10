Serbian President Vucic to Newsmax: 90-Day Tariffs Pause 'Very Good Step Forward'

In an exclusive interview with Newsmax's sister network, Newsmax Balkans, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Thursday he thinks President Donald Trump's decision to pause sweeping international tariffs was a "very good step forward."

"I just wanted to say that we are very happy to see kind of a reset, a pause announced by President Trump, and we got at least 90 days," Vucic said. "When we heard a decision when President Trump imposed tariffs on Serbia, 37%, we were calm and tranquil and we started discussions and conversations with our friends from the United States in order to either revoke those tariffs, because we didn't want to counter it, and we just wanted to resolve it in a very friendly way, and this is a very good step forward.

"I think that it's a big relief for everybody in the entire world, dare to say, and particularly here in Europe, not only for us, but for European Union countries as well and profoundly grateful to see it," he continued. "Hopefully, we'll be able to discuss it in the next three months, and I believe that we'll be able to find a common denominator for all of us, and to do something for the sake and for the benefit for our two sides, but for all the other sides as well."

Trump announced on Wednesday that he would be pausing reciprocal tariffs on most of the United States' trading partners for 90 days, with the exception of China. Citing a "lack of respect," the president raised tariffs on China to 125% hours after Beijing bumped taxes on American imports to 84% and vowed to "fight to the end."

The Serbian head of state also commented on the growth of Newsmax Balkans, which is expanding its presence in the region. According to Serbian outlet Republika, Newsmax Balkans is the area's "fastest growing television [network]," and is "recognized for its credible, objective, accurate and timely information."

"I am happy that we have [Newsmax CEO] Christopher Ruddy and Newsmax here in Serbia, and it's really important," Vucic said. "When you ask politicians, they are always ready to criticize all the media because they always believe that they can get bigger attention and that the other side is actually getting more than they deserve. And, if you ask me personally, I would have always said the same. But I'm happy that we have Newsmax, which is very open, which is very much critical about our work, and it helps us a lot.

"It helps us a lot because when we see mistakes that we do, we can always change our attitude," he added. "Then we have to avoid platitudes that politicians from time to time use and to reply to your questions and to your issues in a sincere and responsible way. And I hope that in an entire region it will be the same situation. That would be very much helpful to all of us."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com