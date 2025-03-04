Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Trump's Tariffs Could Deliver for US

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax he has faith in President Donald Trump's use of tariffs as a means to fix the economy.

On Tuesday — the day Trump's tariffs on Mexico and Canada went into effect — Jordan told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that he expects there to be some short-term pain in the economy, notably in the stock market. But he defended Trump's record on the economy during his first term.

Trump uses tariffs "as a way to negotiate for better deals, better outcomes for we, the people — for the American people," Jordan said.

"I think that's a big part of how he operates. And, you know, look, his record has been really, really good. So we'll see.

"I do know," he added, "that he used tariffs in his first term in an effective kind of precise ways that benefited our state, benefited workers, benefited manufacturing, benefited the steel industry. And so I'm certainly willing to give the president the latitude to negotiate and try to do the same thing here in his second term."

