Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Will 'Wipe Haley Out' on Super Tuesday

Some might have viewed the 2024 Republican presidential primary as a contested one, but presidential campaign adviser Dick Morris took a bow on Newsmax for having declared it over before it began — as the results have proven.

"I don't want to dislocate my shoulder patting myself on the back; but in my original book that I wrote, 'The Return,' I predict that Trump will win, that he'll get the nomination, and that he might even get the nomination unanimously by acclamation," Morris told "Saturday Report."

"And that's becoming increasingly likely, given the results shaping up in Super Tuesday."

Everyone could see the Trump victory coming swiftly, except Haley, of course, Morris lamented to host Rita Cosby.

"I think afterwards it's sayonora," Morris said. "I think she goes away; she fades; and she occupies this space in history a little bit like Liz Cheney, you know — talking a lot, but no political power.

"I think that Trump is going to wipe Haley out in these primaries — state after state after state. And I don't think she can recover from that."

There are strong signs for a Republican surge down ballot, even in the deep blue state of California, where former Los Angeles Dodgers baseball great Steve Garvey is waging an upstart Senate special election runoff challenge against big-name Democrats to replace outgoing Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

"One of the things that I find fascinating about the polling on Super Tuesday," Morris continued, is Trump "surrogate" Steve Garvey "is in first place in California" in pre-Super Tuesday primary polling.

"He has a 20-point lead in the runoff. But for goodness sakes, when you combine the Republicans and the Democrats, it indicates that even California may be in play," Morris hailed. "It's a startling conclusion."

Morris also panned any promise coming from President Joe Biden's State of the Union address coming later this week after Super Tuesday.

"I don't think he'll do anything," Morris said. "I think that there'll be a series of mock achievements — you know, a commission on this, a study on that. He might talk about student loans.

"But I don't think it's going to be significant."

Morris also concluded with a warning for Biden's impeachment inquiry findings this week after the testimony of the president's brother James Biden, who has outlined the trail of cash from a Chinese Communist Party-tied CEFC energy company to enriching the Biden family in the alleged foreign influence peddling operation being investigated by the House GOP.

"That's as close to a smoking gun as you're going to get," Morris said, teasing what he believes is the strongest case for impeachment and removal in U.S. presidential history.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com