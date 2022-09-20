Trump to Newsmax: 'We Had the Safest Border' Before Biden

Former President Donald Trump, when asked by Newsmax's Ric Grenell on Tuesday what his opinion is concerning Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to send almost 50 immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, said the entire border situation is a "disappointment" after the successes that happened while his administration was in Washington.

"We had the safest border," Trump told "Wake Up America" in an exclusive interview Tuesday. "We had the best border in the history of our country. We built the wall, and then I built additions to the wall, which could have been finished in three weeks."

But with Democrats in control of the White House and Congress, and with their refusals to finish the wall, "that was when I got the first clue that these guys actually want to have open borders," said Trump. "I didn't think anybody could want that but they wanted to have open borders, and we had the safest border, the best border."

Further, Trump said that while he was in office, the "stay in Mexico" policy was in place, which kept immigrants out of the United States pending their asylum hearings.

"Nobody could come into the country with stay in Mexico until they were checked out, and many of them didn't check out," said Trump.

The former president also addressed the continuing question about whether he's running for another term in the White House, hinting strongly that his announcement will come soon.

"I feel that I know what I'm going to do," he said. "I think a lot of people are going to be very happy. Our country's going to hell … we did great before the pandemic."

And even as the country reopened, "we had a stock market that was higher than prior to the pandemic," said Trump. "We did such a great job, and in so many different ways; and now we have a country that's a country in decline."

Inflation, he continued, is "eating people alive. Inflation is a terrible, terrible thing … inflation is a dangerous thing, and just it's very bad, the worst it's been in over 50 years. Nobody's seen anything like it for a long time."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!