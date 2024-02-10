Trump: 'We Crushed Crooked Joe Biden's Disastrous Open Borders Bill'

With the illegal immigration crisis the No. 1 voting issue in the early Republican primary states, former President Donald Trump hailed the GOP crushing "crooked Joe Biden's disastrous open borders bill."

"Early voting for South Carolina begins Monday; you have to get out and vote," Trump told his Conway, South Carolina, rally Saturday, which aired lived and in its entirety on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 streaming platform. "We want to send a signal for November. We just want to send a signal.

"We want to win this thing so big. We want to send a signal because we have to take back our country. They are destroying our country. This man is destroying our country. So on Monday, go vote."

Trump began his rebuke of his political rivals by trashing Biden's unwinding of his effective border security policies.

"Let's not forget that this week, we also had another massive victory that every conservative should celebrate: We crushed crooked Joe Biden's disastrous open borders bill," Trump said. "Mike Johnson did a very good job, and the whole group did a great job in Congress.

"We crushed it. We saved America from yet another horrific Biden betrayal, disaster. I don't think he knows what the hell he's doing anyway."

The $118 billion Senate border bill is completely unnecessary, because Trump said restoring the policies Biden unwound would close the border without new spending.

"Among other travesties in Biden's horrendous border plan, it would have allowed millions and millions — this is the worst border plan I've ever seen," Trump said. "You know you don't need a bill or plan. All you have to do as president say, 'Shut the border,' like I did.

"I said, 'shut the border.' You don't need bills and pay it. It would have allowed millions of illegal aliens a year flooding unchecked across our borders."

The Senate border bill would have codified illegal immigration to levels never seen before, Trump continued.

"It would have given him new authority," Trump said before turning his ire toward his GOP primary rival, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who he has nicknamed "Birdbrain." "The bill would have given him new authority to grant mass asylum, which by the way, Birdbrain loves mass asylum."

But Trump said beating Haley is not even the biggest priority, but just the first. The real problem is removing Biden from the White House.

"The real problem facing our country is not Joe Biden's decline; the real problem is that Joe Biden is causing America's decline," Trump concluded. "He's causing it. Who the hell would allow people to pour into our country Who would allow this to happen?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com