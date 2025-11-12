Trump Signs Funding Bill to End Shutdown

President Donald Trump on Monday night signed the funding bill that officially ends the nation's longest government shutdown.

The move concludes a 43-day standoff that strained federal operations and disrupted services nationwide.

Surrounded by Republican lawmakers in the Oval Office in the ceremony carried live by Newsmax, Trump called it an "honor" to reopen the government.

"We went through this short-term disaster with the Democrats because they thought it would be good politically. And it's an honor now to sign this incredible bill and get our country working again," Trump said.

Earlier he said, "Today, we're sending a clear message that we will never give in to extortion — because that's exactly what this was.

"They tried to extort. The Democrats tried to extort our country.

"In just a moment, I'll sign a bill exactly like what we asked Democrats to send us many days ago," he said.

"This shutdown cost the country $1.5 trillion. Republicans never wanted it."

Earlier Monday, the House pushed the bill across the finish line in a 222–209 vote, using its slight GOP majority to advance the measure.

The Senate had passed it earlier in the day, clearing the way for the president's signature and the full reopening of the federal government.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said afterward he was "relieved," telling reporters that Democrats "got nothing for their political stunt."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com