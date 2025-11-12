WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Signs Funding Bill to End Shutdown

Wednesday, 12 November 2025 10:47 PM EST

President Donald Trump on Monday night signed the funding bill that officially ends the nation's longest government shutdown.

The move concludes a 43-day standoff that strained federal operations and disrupted services nationwide.

Surrounded by Republican lawmakers in the Oval Office in the ceremony carried live by Newsmax, Trump called it an "honor" to reopen the government. 

"We went through this short-term disaster with the Democrats because they thought it would be good politically. And it's an honor now to sign this incredible bill and get our country working again," Trump said.

Earlier he said, "Today, we're sending a clear message that we will never give in to extortion — because that's exactly what this was. 

"They tried to extort. The Democrats tried to extort our country.

"In just a moment, I'll sign a bill exactly like what we asked Democrats to send us many days ago," he said.

"This shutdown cost the country $1.5 trillion. Republicans never wanted it."

Earlier Monday, the House pushed the bill across the finish line in a 222–209 vote, using its slight GOP majority to advance the measure.

The Senate had passed it earlier in the day, clearing the way for the president's signature and the full reopening of the federal government.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said afterward he was "relieved," telling reporters that Democrats "got nothing for their political stunt."

