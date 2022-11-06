Trump Calls on Supporters to Vote DeSantis After Quip

One night after labeling him "Ron DeSanctimonious," former President Donald Trump called on his Miami supporters Sunday to vote for the popular Florida GOP governor in Tuesday's midterm election.

"This is beautiful — what a place — hello, Miami," Trump told a Save America rally, which aired live on Newsmax, stumping for Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. "And it's a great honor for Marco, I can tell you. It's great to be here in my home state of Florida. This is my homestead.

"With thousands of proud, hardworking American patriots, incredible people — just two days from now, the people of Florida are going to reelect the wonderful, the great, a friend of mine, Marco Rubio to the United States Senate, and you're going to reelect Ron DeSantis as your governor of the state.

"And you're going to elect an incredible slate of true MAGA warriors to Congress."

Trump's "DeSanctimonious" quip in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, made headlines, but he did not repeat it stumping for Republicans in Miami less than 24 hours later.

He was specific, however, to say he was stumping for Rubio in Miami, making a rare call in saying it was his rally.

"Is there any better place to be than a Marco Rubio rally?" Trump said, eschewing his usual "Trump rally" cry. "This is a Marco rally. We've got to make sure you win big against a radical-left crazy person — one of the worst."

Rubio is facing Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., as he hopes to help Republicans hold the Florida Senate seat and retake the majority in Tuesday's midterms.

"Every freedom-loving American needs to understand that the time to stand up to this growing left-wing tyranny is right now," Trump said. "You have to stand up right now.

"If you want to save your rights and liberties, you have to start by dealing a humiliating rebuke to the radical-left maniacs that are running in this election, and you have a lot of them.

"Marco has one of them as his opponent, in my opinion. I don't want to hurt her feelings, but that's my opinion. Marco is that your opinion, too? Is that your opinion Marco? He doesn't want to be too controversial.

"Marco says, yes, it's his opinion. You better believe it's his opinion."

Trump, who has teased he will announce a 2024 presidential campaign after the midterm elections' "red wave," called on voters to stop America from being a "communist" country.

"This Tuesday you have to crush the communists at the ballot box," Trump said. "I don't say socialists anymore. I don't say socialists. The communist and Marxist direction of the radical Democrat Party is one of the biggest reasons that Hispanic Americans are joining our movement by the millions and millions and millions of millions and millions."

Trump hailed the crowd size in Miami — "this might be the greatest rally we've ever had!" — giving Rubio credit for having an activated voter base going into Tuesday's final vote, saying, "He gets the job done."

"Marco, this is a hell of a turnout for you, especially with football going on, and all of the things happening," Trump said. "This is a hell of a turnout."

Trump said Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, was pivotal to reversing the pro-Cuba policies of former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.

"And working closely with Marco Rubio, and he was an incredible help, we reversed the Obama-Biden administration's horrendous and very weak Cuba policy," Trump said. "It was so pathetic and we canceled their cruel betrayal of the Cuban people. They betrayed the Cuban people.

"I vowed not to lift sanctions until all political prisoners were freed, freedoms of assembly and expression where respected, all political parties were legalized, and free elections were scheduled.

"And it was all happening, and then the election got rigged, and that was the end of that, but we'll get it back very quickly. It won't take long. By contrast, the Biden administration has completely abandoned the people of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela."

