Trump Pushes Saudis to Enter Abraham Accords: It's Time

President Donald Trump said that with Iran's regime decimated, it is time for Saudi Arabia and other reluctant nations to join the Abraham Accords, a groundbreaking diplomatic deal his first administration helped broker between Israel and four Arab nations.

Trump made the remarks during a keynote address at a Saudi-backed financial conference in Miami. Part of his speech aired live on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

Toward the end of his speech, Trump referred to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a "dear friend," adding that "Saudi Arabia can be very proud" of the way the crown prince supported the U.S. military effort against Iran, which he said has, in a month, crippled Tehran's political leadership and military infrastructure.

"The Middle East will be transformed, and the future of that region has never been brighter," Trump said. "I don't think it's ever looked brighter."

"You know, we did the Abraham Accords … I hope you're going to be getting into the Abraham Accords finally," he said, referring to bin Salman. "So will you please go back and explain, it's time now. You know, Mohammed would say, 'Oh, yes, as soon as we do this, as soon as we do that.' I said, 'Mohammed, we did that.' 'Oh, yes, but we have a couple of other things.'

"It's now time. We have now taken [Iran] out and they are out bigly. We've got to get into the Abraham Accords, and we hope all of the countries are going to be in the Abraham Accords. I think all the Middle Eastern countries are going to be joining now. And in some cases, all the Middle Eastern countries and beyond. People not in the Middle East want to be members, so you'll be seeing that soon."

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