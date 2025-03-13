Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Trump a Peacemaker, Not Just a Dealmaker

President Donald Trump's not just a dealmaker, "he's a peacemaker," said Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he agrees in principle with a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, but the terms need to be worked out, and he emphasized that it should pave the way to lasting peace.

"So the idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it," Putin told a news conference in Moscow. "But there are issues that we need to discuss, and I think that we need to discuss it with our American colleagues and partners."

Tuberville, appearing Thursday on Newsmax's "Newsline," was optimistic.

"Steve Witkoff is in Moscow as we speak. Marco Rubio, our secretary of state, has done a great job there communicating. What a new idea," Tuberville said. "...We have nobody that wanted to deal. President Trump's going to get it over with. He's going to get the war stopped."

Putin was expected to meet with Witkoff, Trump's envoy to the Middle East, Thursday night in a closed-door meeting at the Kremlin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

