Trump to Newsmax: No Problems With McDaniel, RNC

Former President Donald Trump came to the defense of Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on Thursday night, telling Newsmax she "is a very good person."

McDaniel and the RNC have taken some heat because they appear to have sided against Trump by allowing the first two presidential primary debates to be broadcast by Fox News and Fox Business. Fox News is believed to be against Trump, who is the favorite to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, returning to the White House.

"I think the RNC has been good to me," Trump told "Greg Kelly Reports." "I really do. I think Ronna is a very good person. We've gotten along for a long time. She ran my whole Michigan area when I won Michigan in 2016. I then did much better in 2020 than I did in 2016, but that's another story.

"But she ran Michigan, and she won. And because of that, I was instrumental in getting her to head the RNC. She's a very good person."

