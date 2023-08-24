×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | ronna mcdaniel | rnc | debates | primary | fox news

Trump to Newsmax: No Problems With McDaniel, RNC

By    |   Thursday, 24 August 2023 11:27 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump came to the defense of Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on Thursday night, telling Newsmax she "is a very good person."

McDaniel and the RNC have taken some heat because they appear to have sided against Trump by allowing the first two presidential primary debates to be broadcast by Fox News and Fox Business. Fox News is believed to be against Trump, who is the favorite to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, returning to the White House.

"I think the RNC has been good to me," Trump told "Greg Kelly Reports." "I really do. I think Ronna is a very good person. We've gotten along for a long time. She ran my whole Michigan area when I won Michigan in 2016. I then did much better in 2020 than I did in 2016, but that's another story.

"But she ran Michigan, and she won. And because of that, I was instrumental in getting her to head the RNC. She's a very good person."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and poltics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former President Donald Trump came to the defense of Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on Thursday night, telling Newsmax she "is a very good person.
donald trump, ronna mcdaniel, rnc, debates, primary, fox news
214
2023-27-24
Thursday, 24 August 2023 11:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved