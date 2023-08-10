Former VA Sec'y to Newsmax: Biden WH Killed Veterans' Choice

Then-President Donald Trump's priority was to change the culture at the Department of Veterans Affairs "from an institution where the VA was at the center of veterans healthcare to where the veteran was at the center of his healthcare," says former VA Secretary Robert Wilkie.

The Biden administration "has killed choice," he told Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Thursday.

"This administration is now trying to rehire 7,000 people that I fired for not performing and not living up to its oath. They have negated the authority that President Trump gave me under the VA Accountability Act, Section 714, which allowed me to circumvent the usual bureaucratic protections that bad employees use to stay on for life.

"This administration has negated that, they've cut a new deal with the union, and we are now looking at spending $5 million to bring these people back," he added.

Wilkie's comments come as the VA extended a deadline for payouts linked to the PACT Act, aimed at helping veterans exposed to toxic substances during their military service, after technical issues hindered the application process.

Wilkie said the VA didn't take the tech issues seriously.

"They're not bringing the people back to work on this issue," he told Newsmax.

"One of the reasons benefits are now in such a sorry state is that they got rid of the system that Trump, the businessman, put in to streamline it and make sure that veterans got answers."

President Joe Biden on Thursday praised leaders from both parties for unifying behind veterans as he and Utah's Republican governor paid tribute to the legislation, signed last year.

The president and Gov. Spencer Cox visited the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center to promote the PACT Act, which is intended to improve healthcare and disability compensation for exposure to toxic substances, including burn pits that were used to dispose of trash on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.

More than 348,000 veterans have had their claims approved in the last year, and about 111,000 who are believed to have toxic exposure have enrolled in healthcare.

