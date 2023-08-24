×
Tags: donald trump | republicans | 2024 election | democrats | independent | voters

Trump to Newsmax: Want to Be President for All the People

By    |   Thursday, 24 August 2023 11:17 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Thursday night that he knows of ways to win over Democrat and independent voters who might be hedging on supporting him should he become the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

"I want to be the president for all of the people," Trump told "Greg Kelly Reports." "I think that's what's going to happen. We're way ahead [among] Republicans, and I'm leading Biden by six and seven points, which is driving the leadership of the [Democratic Party] crazy."

Trump said before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he was faring well with key blocks of the Democratic Party, including Blacks, Hispanics, and Asians.

"If you look back prior to COVID coming in, we were having an amazing time getting along with Democrats." Trump said. "It was everybody. It was an amazing period of time. African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanics. Everybody was doing the best they've ever done. Women, men. ... Everybody was doing well, and it was all coming together. Then we had COVID. We had to rebuild it again, and we did rebuild it again.

"You want to be the president of all of the people, and the Republicans understand that well."

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and poltics.

Thursday, 24 August 2023 11:17 PM
