Trump: 'Prosecutorial Misconduct' Is Dems' New Election 'Tool'

Democrats seeking to find a crime to charge former President Donald Trump are using "prosecutorial misconduct" as a new tool in their political "toolbox," Trump told his Waco, Texas, rally Saturday night.

"If we don't win this next election in 2024, I truly believe our country is doomed; I think it's doomed," Trump told his rally, which aired live on Newsmax. "Prosecutorial misconduct is their new tool, and they are willing to use it at levels never seen before in our country.

"We must stop them, and we must not allow them to go through another election where they have yet another tool in their tool kit."

Trump is facing potential legal action against him in New York City with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, in Washington, D.C., with Jan. 6 special counsel Jack Smith, and in Atlanta, Georgia, with Fani Willis.

"The new weapon being used by out of control, unhinged Democrats to cheat on elections is criminally investigating a candidate – bad publicity, and all you get bad publicity," Trump said. "The craziest thing. I've got bad publicity, and my poll numbers have gone through the roof.

"You've got to explain it to me, because nobody else has ever heard of it. But you know what? It gets so much publicity that the case actually gets adjudicated in the press.

"And people see it's bulls*t, and they say it's unfair."

Politicized justice has taken place in Democrat-run cities, Trump warned.

"It takes place by the Department of Injustice and their local henchman at the DA's offices throughout the country," he continued. "They've used the local offices, like in New York City, like in Atlanta, like in Chicago and Los Angeles.

"They make lives miserable, destroy their families and friends, even though they know these people are innocent in many cases. They're patriots. They're not guilty of anything, and yet they have to go through hell."

Trump said Democrats will have a harder time stuffing ballot boxes in the post-COVID election era.

"This is really prosecutorial misconduct," Trump said. "That's what it's called. The innocence of people makes no difference whatsoever to these radical left maniacs. It is worse actually, in my opinion.

"Hard to believe anything could be worse than this, but I think it's worse than ballot stuffing, or media manipulation by the FBI, working together with Twitter, Facebook, and the rest."

