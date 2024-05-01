Trump Vows 'Great Iron Dome,' 'Bring the World Glorious New Peace'

The success of Israel's Iron Dome prompted presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to vow to deliver a "great Iron Dome" to American skies.

He said President Joe Biden has the world teetering on the brink of a potential World War III.

"Biden's weakness has led the planet to the edge of nuclear war," Trump told his Wednesday rally from the Freeland, Michigan, airport tarmac in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 streaming platform. "I will bring the world glorious new peace.

"And I will make the following statement — I am the only one that can say this; I know them all and they respect me; they don't respect our country anymore; it's a country that's in decline, but they respect me and we're going to have it back very soon — but I'll say this: I will prevent World War III. I'm the only one that's going to do it."

He added: "It's a very precarious position, but I will prevent World War III and we will have peace through strength — that's where we're going to have. In my next term, we will build a great Iron Dome very much like Israel has, but even better.

"I'm saying, 'Why don't we have that? We should have that too.'

"We have a lot of hostile people out there. We have a lot of bad actors out there. We're going to build the greatest dome of them all."

The massive Reagan administration Star Wars-like program will usher jobs for Americans and to the heartland, even in the great "Rust Belt" state of Michigan, he added.

"We're going to have it all made right here in America," he said. "Some of it's going to be made right here in Michigan. A state-of-the-art missile defense shield that will be entirely built in America and will create jobs, jobs, jobs and we're going to have the greatest dome of them all."

Israel's was 99% effective at stopping Iran's retaliatory missile strikes last month, and 100% effective on saving Israel from absolute destruction and death, Trump said.

"You saw how effective that was with Israel last week with 300 rockets shot down, every one of them knocked out, every one of them knocked down," he said. "Probably, if they didn't have it, they wouldn't even have Israel right now, if you think about it.

"All those would have hit various locations. Virtually none of them got through. Amazing. We're going to have a more sophisticated version. We have the technology. We have the genius.

"We're going to build a great Iron Dome. We're going to have a shield around our country and it's made here."

Trump noted Iran "was broke" under his administration but Biden's policies toward Iran enriched its Middle East ambitions through the lifting of sanctions, allowing oil to flow, and giving the Islamic regime billions to fund its terrorist proxies.

"If I were president of the election, the election that it should have been, you would have never had Russia attacking Ukraine," Trump said. "Even Democrats admit this would have never happened. Never did happen before years, not even a discussion. Russia wouldn't be attacking Ukraine, and on Oct. 7, Israel would have never been attacked by Iran.

"Iran was broke when I was president. Iran was broke. I told China If you buy one barrel of oil from Iran, you're not going to do any business in the United States. I said that to many countries and they did very little or — check it out — they did almost no business in selling oil, which is their lifeblood."

Biden's election removed all leverage America had to keep Iran at peace in the Middle East, according to Trump.

"We would have had a deal within one week after the presidential election," Trump continued. "We would have had a deal and you know what the deal would have been.

"Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Very simple. They cannot have a nuclear weapon. And now they're 60 days from having a nuclear weapon, because these people have done nothing. I gave it to [Biden] on a silver platter."

Even Democrats had admitted as such, according to Trump.

"They were broke. They had no money, and I heard this from a Democrat congressman on 'Deface the Nation,' ladies and gentlemen, 'Deface the Nation,'" Trump said, mocking CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday program. "He said, 'I will admit that under Trump, Iran was broke.'

"They had no money for Hamas. They had no money for Hezbollah. They had no money for terror. And now they have $230 billion. They made it in 3½ years. But we'll get something done."

In addition to Iran, Russia and China would not be seeking takeovers in Ukraine nor Taiwan either, Trump warned.

"Hungary's very strong leader Viktor Orban, they asked him, Why is the world blowing up? What's wrong?" Trump said. "Why is it so bad? What do you recommend?

"Now, he's a strong man. He's a strong guy, is a tough leader. He runs a country very well. He allowed no illegal immigrants in his country. He went against other European countries, which frankly, half destroyed themselves.

"He said, I would recommend one thing: Get Donald Trump elected president again, and you're going to have no problems anywhere in the world. Get him elected president.

"That's true."

America's enemies respected Trump's "peace through strength," he added.

"I don't want to be the one to say it, but if I don't say it, nobody else will, that I can tell you," Trump said. "And he used the word I wouldn't use, but he used it. He said, 'China was afraid of him.'

"I don't like to use the word 'afraid.' Let's say they respected me. But he said, 'China was afraid of him; Russia was afraid of him.'

"Look what I did to Russia."

Trump said closing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline kept Russia from taking Ukraine to build a Russian land bridge through the south of Ukraine to the Black Sea.

"Putin said to me, 'If you're friendly to me, I'd hate like hell to see if you weren't,'" Trump concluded.

"He was not happy, but I closed up the pipeline before it got finished, before it got built.

"When Biden came in, one of the first things he did is he approved Nord Stream 2, the biggest pipeline in the world. And then [Democrats] say, 'Oh, Trump was very soft.'

"They're full of misinformation and disinformation. That's all. They're good at that and cheating on elections. That's all they're good at."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com