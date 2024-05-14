NJ Mayor to Newsmax: Wildwood Would Love to Have Trump Back

The Mayor of Wildwood, New Jersey, Ernie Troiano, Jr., told Newsmax on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump's Saturday rally was well received by the oceanfront community and Wildwood would "love to have him come back."

On Saturday, Trump spoke before an enthusiastic crowd in the deep blue state of New Jersey. While estimates vary on the official numbers, Troiano said it was easily larger than the 40,000 they get at many music festivals.

Trump made sure to praise his hosts on Saturday telling the crowd, "Millions of people in so-called blue states are joining our movement based on love, intelligence, and a thing called common sense. And no one is more common sense than the tough, strong, and credible, brilliant people of New Jersey. I love New Jersey."

Troiano said the visuals of the day spoke to the size of the crowd. "The restaurants that were on the boardwalk were filled. There were people on roof areas. There were people surrounding the whole area," he said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

"The really interesting part was we got calls from England, from Germany, from Australia. Which means his impact is not only nationally, but internationally. So, we were excited to have them [the Trump campaign] and would love to have him come back. This time we'll do it in style on the beach," the mayor added.

