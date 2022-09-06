Rep. Guy Reschenthaler to Newsmax: FBI's Trump Raid 'Never About Justice'

Revelations the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home included documents that included medical documents, tax records, material that was potentially protected by attorney-client privilege, and more, show the search was "never about justice or setting up a criminal prosecution," Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., told Newsmax.

"Remember, the FBI and DOJ said they were going after classified information and classified material?" Reschenthaler told Tuesday's "National Report." "Why, then, did they seize medical records, tax documents, gifts that were given? Why did they seize articles of clothing?"

In her order granting Trump's request for a special master to oversee the examination of the documents seized, U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, who was nominated by Trump in 2020, wrote that there were some 500 personal pages, not government documents, The Federalist reported.

Reschenthaler said he applauds Cannon's decision, but also said he hopes a special master is not appointed that becomes a "political activist."

The search, he added, was a "fishing expedition" that was "politically motivated to tarnish the likely rival in 2024 of the current sitting president."

It was also essential to stop the FBI and DOJ from reviewing the documents, Reschenthaler added, because "what would very likely have happened from the top echelon of the DOJ and the FBI is they would selectively leak information" containing executive or attorney-client privilege.

He also said he does not think Trump will be prosecuted, but still, a "bunch of leaks" will happen, and "dirty laundry will be aired, which is completely inappropriate."

"There's precedent for this because we saw the [Robert] Mueller report do that as well," Reschenthaler said.

He also reacted to the competing speeches given in his state by Trump and President Joe Biden last week.

"Looking at President Biden's remarks, they were completely inappropriate, not only the image of the blood-red, Soviet-like background, that authoritarian state background that is totally inappropriate for an American president, but also the content of that speech, calling out over half the American population that voted for President Trump in the last election," Reschenthaler said.

But while Biden characterized Trump supporters as extremists, it is Biden and Democrats who are acting extreme, he added.

"They're just deflecting from what a horrible record they have," he said. "As far as President Trump's remarks, I think he sounded much more presidential than Biden."

