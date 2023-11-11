Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Poll Rise 'Coinciding' With Israel War on Hamas

Americans who might not have voted for former President Donald Trump before are now jumping on his candidacy as war in the Middle East has erupted, according to presidential campaign adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax.

"There's been a decisive shift in the last six weeks, really, probably coinciding with the war in the Middle East, but there's been a major move to Trump and away from [President Joe] Biden," Morris told "Saturday Report."

Recent battleground state polls have Trump having surged ahead of Biden in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — all six states that Biden narrowly won in 2020 but were challenged by Trump in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6, 2021.

Host Rita Cosby asked Morris about the polling numbers looking bad for Biden now.

"Well, you say the poll numbers don't look good; well, one man's ceiling is another man's floor: To me the numbers look great," Morris said.

Morris pointed to demographic findings in polling that shows.

"Among Black voters, for example, he's gone from 12% during the election in 2020 to 27% now; and among Latinos, he's gone from 26[%] to 39[%]," Morris told Cosby. "So it's been huge. Gen Z, under 25, flipped from minus 10 to plus 10.

"So the poll numbers are looking very, very good for Trump against Biden; but they're going to be even worse for Biden."

Morris is author of the recently released "Corrupt: The Inside Story of Biden's Dark Money," which "lays out the case against the Biden family and years of corruption and grift at the expense of taxpayers and the security of the United States."

The revelations in the book are damning and will be litigated in upcoming "impeachment proceedings that I think is likely to take place" against Biden, according to Morris.

That is, laying out "all of the actions of the Biden administration took to benefit China," he concluded.

"We're focusing on the money Biden got from China, but what did China get from Biden?"

Morris is host of "Dick Morris Democracy" on Newsmax, which first airs every Saturday evening.

