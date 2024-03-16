Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump, Voters Pulling Away From Biden

With shifts in young voters, Blacks, Hispanics, and the anti-woke moving away from the Democratic Party, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is pulling away from President Joe Biden in polling, presidential campaign adviser Dick Morris tells Newsmax.

"I've watched over the year — I get them every month, every week — Biden has moved to 3 behind, 4 behind, and Trump has moved ahead; but now it just seems that it is going into entirely different order of magnitude," Morris told "Saturday Report," referencing Trump campaign pollster McLaughlin & Associates showing Trump leading by 6 points (49%-43%)

"And quite apart from the margin between the two of them, Trump is now in McLaughlin's poll at 49%. When he hits 50[%], that's a magic number: 50[%] means a majority.

"And for Donald Trump to be getting a majority of the voters — that's in a two-way race — is absolutely astonishing."

While it is a Trump campaign pollster showing the 6-point margin, Morris noted "McLaughlin has been very conservative about his numbers."

The movement has led Biden to take an increasingly divisive and harsh tone, as he had in his State of the Union Address earlier this month, Morris told host Rita Cosby.

"It's not working, and it's a big mistake for him to try that," he continued. "Not that there's anything better that you can do, but this isn't helping him at all."

There is a dramatic shift in the Democrat voting base turning toward Trump, aided by the Biden administration's own actions, according to Morris, host of "Dick Morris Democracy," which airs Saturday nights on Newsmax.

"I think that we have to realize that the base of the Democratic Party has left the Democratic Party. Blacks to a certain extent, Hispanics overwhelmingly, and young people overwhelmingly are turning Republican; and it's reshaping the American political landscape," he said.

"The other thing that's happening that is brand new is that we all know that Roe v. Wade's reversal is making young women more likely to vote Democrat, more likely to support Biden; but there's a flip side to that.

"In the last few weeks, young men, Gen Z men had begun to move sharply to the right and sharply toward Republicans."

It is a backlash to leftist bias against men, he concluded.

"It's a rising rejection of feminism among young men that is almost certainly linked to growing feelings that American society has become more hostile to men," he said.

