×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | peter navarro | charges | manhattan | prison sentence

Navarro to Newsmax: Treat Trump Charges With 'Utmost Seriousness'

By    |   Tuesday, 04 April 2023 09:24 PM EDT

Former trade adviser to President Donald Trump, Peter Navarro, tells Newsmax the charges against the former president, which could carry a sentence of 136 years in prison, should be treated with the "utmost seriousness."

"Let me put this in perspective with respect to the seriousness of the charges," Navarro tells "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"People need to take this with the utmost seriousness. In my case, I was, in the dual-system-of-injustice ... we have a Democrat House that said, 'indict' me. A Democrat Department of Justice did. I'm facing two counts of misdemeanors with a two-year prison term, which effectively is a death sentence at my age.

"If you look at President Trump, what Bragg has done is take what they call a 'Class E' felony, misdemeanor, and multiply it 34 times. Each one of those counts, Rob, has a prison term up to four years. So, if a Manhattan jury convicts Trump, he could be put in prison for 136 years," Navarro said.

"So, this is not something that can simply be ignored. The problem we have, Rob, is getting a fair trial in a place like Manhattan, which is 80% Democrat registration."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former trade adviser to President Donald Trump, Peter Navarro, tells Newsmax the charges against the former president, which could carry a sentence of 136 years in prison, should be treated with the "utmost seriousness."
donald trump, peter navarro, charges, manhattan, prison sentence
195
2023-24-04
Tuesday, 04 April 2023 09:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved