Navarro to Newsmax: Treat Trump Charges With 'Utmost Seriousness'

Former trade adviser to President Donald Trump, Peter Navarro, tells Newsmax the charges against the former president, which could carry a sentence of 136 years in prison, should be treated with the "utmost seriousness."

"Let me put this in perspective with respect to the seriousness of the charges," Navarro tells "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"People need to take this with the utmost seriousness. In my case, I was, in the dual-system-of-injustice ... we have a Democrat House that said, 'indict' me. A Democrat Department of Justice did. I'm facing two counts of misdemeanors with a two-year prison term, which effectively is a death sentence at my age.

"If you look at President Trump, what Bragg has done is take what they call a 'Class E' felony, misdemeanor, and multiply it 34 times. Each one of those counts, Rob, has a prison term up to four years. So, if a Manhattan jury convicts Trump, he could be put in prison for 136 years," Navarro said.

"So, this is not something that can simply be ignored. The problem we have, Rob, is getting a fair trial in a place like Manhattan, which is 80% Democrat registration."