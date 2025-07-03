Trump Hails One, Big, Beautiful Birthday Present for US

President Donald Trump said Thursday night that Congress could not have delivered a better birthday gift to America by passing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and sending it to him to sign into law Friday, the 249th anniversary of the nation's founding.

"There could be no better birthday present for America than the phenomenal victory we achieved just hours ago when Congress passed the one, big, beautiful bill to make America Great again," Trump said at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines in a speech that aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform.

Trump was in Iowa to kick off the one-year countdown to the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding.

"In the last election, the people gave us a historic mandate to cut taxes, raise take-home pay, bring back jobs, stop the invasion … deport the illegals and slash hundreds of billions of dollars of waste and fraud," Trump said. "And that's what we're doing with this bill.

"Every major promise I made to the people of Iowa in 2024 became a promise kept. … I must tell you, this bill includes the largest tax cut in American history. The largest spending cut in American history, the largest border security investment in American history.

The House passed the bill earlier Thursday by a 218-214 vote, with just two Republicans – Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania – joining all Democrats in opposition. The vote occurred after a contentious two days of debate without any changes to the Senate's amended version, which needed a tiebreaking vote by Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday to keep the bill afloat.

"This is a declaration of independence from a national decline. We were a laughingstock all over the world. We had a man as president who shouldn't have been there. But we [have] independence now over the overtaxation, where we were being taxed out of our lives, independence from overregulation. We have independence now from radical left bureaucrats and independence from the largest alien invasion that I think any country has ever seen. We've never had anything like that. These people were fools. They allowed it to happen."

