Trump: 'Our Constitution Is Being Run Through the Shredder'

Democrats are putting the Second Amendment "under siege" and putting the Constitution "through the shredder," presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump warned Saturday afternoon in Dallas, Texas.

"Under Crooked Joe Biden, everything you stand for is under threat like never before," Trump told the NRA Leadership Forum in Dallas on Saturday afternoon in a speech that aired aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"Our Second Amendment," he continued, mostly off teleprompter, "it's under siege. The Second Amendment is under siege.

"Our Constitution is being run through the shredder. Our borders have been obliterated. Inflation has continued to rage, and it's raging right now again."

The economy, open borders, and the threat of World War III are proving the stark contrast between the Biden and Trump administrations, Trump continued.

"Our country is going to hell, rapacious gangs and ruthless criminals are terrorizing our streets, and crooked Joe Biden's weakness has teetering us on the edge of World War III."

