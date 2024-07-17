WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | newt gingrich | ronald reagan | joe biden

Newt Gingrich: Trump Understands 'Peace Through Strength'

Wednesday, 17 July 2024 09:04 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump knows the world can be dangerous and that "it takes an enormous effort to defeat anti-American and anti-freedom forces around the world," former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said in his speech at the Republican National Convention Wednesday.

The Republican nominee for the presidency also understands that "when faced with multiple adversaries across the globe, the [Ronald] Reagan principle of peace through strength is the only road for safety for ... America and the American people," Gingrich said. 

The contrast between Trump's policy of strength and President Joe Biden's policy of weakness and appeasement "may be the biggest difference between the Make America Great Again movement and the 'make America weak' ideology of the left," he said.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

Wednesday, 17 July 2024 09:04 PM
