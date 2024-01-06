×
Tags: donald trump | newsmaxtv | rally | iowa | caucus

Watch 2 Trump Rallies Saturday!

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally
Former President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

Saturday, 06 January 2024 11:41 AM EST

Newsmax continues its round-the-clock coverage of the Iowa caucus and covers both Trump rallies Saturday live!

Here are the details:

First Rally in Iowa

1:30 p.m. ET Pres. Trump's 'Commit to Caucus' Rally live pre-coverage from Newton, Iowa.

This rally is carried on Newsmax2, our free streaming channel available on:

• Newsmax App on Iphone/Android

• Roku Channels

• Samsung TV+ Plus

• Youtube

• Pluto TV

• Android TV

• MyTVtoGo

• Xumo (IP-138)

• Amazon Fire

• Vizio WatchFree+

• LG Channels

• Tivo+

• Plex

• Local Now

• Distro TV

• Stremium

• Haystack

• Kapang (US / UK)

• KlowdTV

• Select TV

2nd Trump Rally in Iowa

4 p.m. ET Pres. Trump's 'Commit to Caucus' Rally live pre-coverage from Clinton, Iowa.

This rally is carried on Newsmax, our regular cable/satellite channel!

Find Newsmax in Your HomeGo Here

Watch Both Rallies on Newsmax+

Yes, Newsmax's new streaming service let's you watch both the regular Newsmax channel and Newsmax2sign up today!

PLUS: We give you incredible movies, documentaries, specials, comedies, and so much more!

Start Newsmax+ with your free trial here: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Saturday, 06 January 2024 11:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

