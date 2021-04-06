Trump to Newsmax TV: 'I Would Say Boycott Baseball'

Former President Donald Trump railed against Major League Baseball and “woke” culture on Tuesday, telling Newsmax TV that there should be a boycott of the league for abandoning Georgia.

Trump said the recently passed election bill in the state was “watered down” if anything, and said MLB should pay a high price for moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta to “much less diverse” Boulder, Colorado, in response to criticism of the bill as “restrictive.”

“I would say boycott baseball, why not,” Trump told Heather Childers on “American Agenda.”

Trump said “woke is not good for our country.”

“Now they’ve moved the All-Star Game because they thought the bill was too tough when it’s not,” he said.

Trump added: “I think a lot of people are giving up on baseball anyway…they shouldn’t be hurting the people of Georgia.”

Trump challenged “woke” corporations to protest a strongly conservative state, instead of purple Georgia – which has a Republican governor but two Democrat senators.

“Let ‘em try boycotting Texas,” Trump said. “Texas will teach ‘em a lesson. Let ‘em try it.”

Trump added: “Frankly, these companies should stay out of it, because all they do is aggravate people.”

Trump also decried current conservative leaders, many of whom, he said, were not standing up more strongly to corporations – such as MLB, Coca Cola, and Delta – that have come out against the Georgia law, with the companies reciting mostly Democrat rhetoric in their press releases.

“If Republican conservatives…if they would boycott these companies that were so above it all, you’d find that they would come back in the fold very quickly,” Trump said.

But he saved his harshest critique for those organizations that have bought in to the liberal talking points about the voting law, which Republicans say actually expands voting and protects voters.

“As soon as [Democrat activist] Stacey Abrams speaks out they end up folding,” Trump said of the companies. “We have more people than they do.”