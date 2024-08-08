Trump: Prosecuting Hillary Would Have Been Bad For Country

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday during a news conference that he decided against trying to prosecute Hillary Clinton, his opponent in the 2016 election, because it would have been bad for the country.

Clinton came under intense federal scrutiny because she set up a private email server at her New York home when she was secretary of state. Then FBI-Director James Comey said in July 2016 from a group of 30,000 emails Clinton returned to the State Department, 110 in 52 email chains contained classified information at the time they were sent or received, including eight deemed Top Secret. Clinton also was accused of deleting thousands of other emails. Comey declined to recommend to the Department of Justice that she be charged, even though he said Clinton and her team were "extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information."

"With Hillary Clinton, I could have done things to her that would have made your head spin," Trump said. "I thought it was a very bad thing to take the wife of a president of the United States and put her in jail. And then I see the way they treat me. That's the way it goes."

Trump was referring to how President Joe Biden's Department of Justice has politically prosecuted him, as well as prosecutions launched by Democrat district attorneys in Georgia and New York. The news conference, broadcast by Newsmax, was Trump's first since Vice President Kamala Harris named Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her Democrat running mate.

"But I was very protective of her," Trump said of Clinton. "Nobody would understand that but I think my people [understood] it. They used to say, lock her up, lock her up. And I'd say, just relax, please. We won the election. I think it would have been horrible for our country. … And don't forget, she got a subpoena from the United States Congress. And then after getting the subpoena, she destroyed everything that she was supposed to get.

"I thought it was so bad to take her and put her in jail. The wife of a president of the United States, and then, when it's my turn, nobody thinks that way. I thought it was a very terrible thing. And she did a lot of very bad things. I'll tell you what, she was pretty evil. But in terms of the country and in terms of unifying the country, bringing it back, to have taken her and to have put her in jail. And I think, you know the things as well as I do. They were some pretty bad acts that she did. I think it would have been very bad for our country."

Trump was asked to compare Clinton with Harris as far as presidential candidates.

"I would say that in terms of intelligence, Hillary was far superior," he said. "I would say that Hillary was smart. She was her own worst enemy in many ways. But she was smart, very smart."

