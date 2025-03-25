Trump to Newsmax: Schumer 'Killed by His Party'

President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Tuesday night that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has been "absolutely killed" by fellow Democrats for not preventing the upper chamber from passing a stopgap funding bill to prevent a partial government shutdown.

Schumer initially said he would encourage his Democrat Senate colleagues to oppose the measure by voting against cloture, which requires 60 votes to end a filibuster and advance legislation for full floor vote. But he then switched course as pressure steadily built regarding a government shutdown, prompting calls for him to resign his leadership position.

The Senate voted 62-38 on the cloture motion, and the funding bill passed 54-46 hours before the March 14 deadline to fund the federal government through the end of the 2025 fiscal year, which is Sept. 30.

"So, I wrote him a letter when he said we shouldn't go out," Trump told "Greg Kelly Reports." "And he was right about that. He was killed. But I wrote him a letter saying, dear Chuck, congratulations. You made a great and wise decision, and it's really good for the country what you did. Well, he got excoriated because of that letter because [Democrats] thought I was doing a little bit of shtick on him, and I wasn't.

"It was a serious letter. He did the right thing, but he's been absolutely, absolutely killed by his party. I don't know if he makes it or doesn't make it, I really don't know. I will say this –they've got to get some policy because I watched a congressman, a Democrat congressman this morning fighting like crazy … over the men playing in women's sports, that he thinks it's absolutely fine. If they keep going like this, I don't think they can win another election. Between that and all of the other craziness that they do, I don't they can win another election."

