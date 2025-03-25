Trump to Newsmax: 'Not Too Many Exceptions' on Tariffs

President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Tuesday that there won't be "too many exceptions" on tariffs when April 2 rolls around.

Trump made the comments in an interview with "Greg Kelly Reports" in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, part of a wide-ranging interview.

Trump paused tariffs with Canada and Mexico until April 2 but reiterated that there won't be "too many exceptions."

"No, I don't want to have too many exceptions. Look, we've been ripped off for 45 years by other countries," Trump told Kelly. "We always were soft and weak. It's almost like we had people that didn't know what they were doing. We were just ripped off as a country like nobody has ever seen before. That's why we have $36 trillion in debt.

"And it's time that we get some of that money back, maybe a lot of that money back. And this had to be done. We couldn't let this continue. And, you know, it's friend and foe. But oftentimes, friends, the so-called friends, were worse than the foes. You take a look at the European Union, what they did to this country, the way they took it to the cleaners. And China, you know about," he added.

