Trump to Newsmax: Cartoonish Colorado Portrait Typical of Democrats

President Donald Trump gave Newsmax's Greg Kelly a tour of the revamped Oval Office following his interview that aired Tuesday night on "Greg Kelly Reports."

The new additions included a copy of the Declaration of Independence, lots of gold bling, and several paintings, including portraits of former presidents.

Trump was asked what he thought of the controversy involving a distorted portrait of him that was on display at the Colorado Capitol in Denver. The 2019 portrait by Colorado Springs artist Sarah Boardman was removed and put in storage following complaints by state Republican lawmakers and Trump, who wrote in a Truth Social post it was "purposefully distorted." The president has been highly critical of Colorado Democrat Gov. Jared Polis, especially over incidents involving the ruthless Venezuelan illegal immigrant gang Tren de Aragua in the Denver suburb of Aurora.

"What they did – it was the governor that, you know, he was – Tren de Aragua was not too good to him, but I will tell you, they did a number on him," Trump said. "But that is just typical. A friend of mine called up [and] said, 'Somebody did a cartoon thing.'

"And the person that did it wasn't that bad of an artist [be]cause the same person, a woman, did, [be]cause I don't know who the person was, did Obama, and he looked fine. This was a thing they did, a big number and that's what they do. It's all they're good at. They're no good at policy, they're no good at governing. They're only good at cheating and doing bad things. Bad people."

Trump reportedly has tripled the number of paintings in the Oval Office, including a large portrait of George Washington that hangs over the fireplace. A portrait of Ronald Reagan is to the left of where Trump sits at the Resolute desk.

Trump asked Kelly whether Reagan and Washington should switch places – Kelly, a Reagan aficionado, said yes, because it would be more of a conversation starter. By having Reagan switch places with Washington, Kelly said it "will start people talking and the inevitable comparisons to you, and I think you win that comparison."

"I heard you say that. That's why I like you. That's why I like doing interviews with this guy," Trump said, adding that people preferred by a vote of "215 to 1 or 2" to keep Washington in place.

