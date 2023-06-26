Trump: 'Newsmax Only One Picked Up' Biden Corruption

Former President Donald Trump praised Newsmax for its coverage of the scandals surrounding President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in a televised interview Monday night.

"The media doesn't pick it up, you pick it up, and Newsmax has been great, actually," Trump said during "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Monday. "But nobody is picking it up. They just don't want to talk about it, and it's a disgrace. The mainstream media don't write stories about it, they don't talk about it on NBC, ABC, CBS, they don't want to talk about it. It's incredible."

Trump was referring to recent allegations made against Biden and his son by federal whistleblowers that claim the Department of Justice under Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI interfered with investigations involving the president and his family.

He said that it would have been the biggest news story in the nation just 10-15 years ago.

"It is the most corrupt administration in the history of this country. There has been nothing like it," Trump said. "Millions and millions of dollars is paid to the family, and Joe, and it's a disgrace. [Biden] is a corrupt president."

According to its website, Newsmax Media, Inc., based in Boca Raton, Florida, is a multimedia and broadcasting company that offers independent news with a conservative perspective.

It was founded in 1998 by award-winning journalist Christopher Ruddy and reaches more than 40 million Americans through its cable television shows, website, its Newsmax app, and Newsmax Magazine.

It was ranked one of the "most trusted" cable news sources in the nation in a 2023 Trust in Media survey.

"Newsmax is doing a great job," Trump said. "I watch Newsmax, a lot of Newsmax lately, and they are doing a great job."

Trump said that while people are turning off other networks because they see what is going on, they are going to Newsmax to get information.

"[Fox News] is down massively with their audience because people get it," Trump said. "People understand what is happening. It's incredible how smart the public is, but they are watching you. Your numbers are really good. I've been watching, Eric. I'm very impressed with your [ratings] numbers."

