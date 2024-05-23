Rep. Salazar to Newsmax: Trump's N.Y. Trial 'Political Inquisition'

The political system in New York is trying to get Donald Trump out of the political game or punish him, says Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla.

"For the millions and millions of fellow Americans that do not have the experience that my parents or that my constituents have – I represent the city of Miami full of Cuban Americans, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, people who have lived, what we're living right now in New York, which is a political inquisition," Salazar said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"It doesn't matter what you think of the guy. It doesn't matter if you like him or not, whether you're going to vote for him or not, whether you voted for him or not. … The political system in New York is trying to get him out of the political game or punish him. In this country political trials are not the norm," she added.

"That's for banana republics. I represent thousands of people who have seen what we are seeing in New York. That's why my constituents escaped, lifted, suffered, and now they're looking at it again. There's something very wrong with this picture."

Salazar on Tuesday gave a fiery rebuke of Trump's Manhattan hush money trial, telling Hispanics to "wake up" and see the "marxism" that is being used to prosecute political opponents.

"This is a political circus that is only seen in Cuba, in Venezuela, and Nicaragua," she said. "It is a shame."

Trump's New York trial moved into a new phase Tuesday, drawing closer to the moment when the jury will begin deciding his fate after testimony concluded without the former president taking the stand in his own defense.

The jury was sent home for a week, until May 28, when closing arguments are expected, but the attorneys returned to the courtroom to discuss how the judge will instruct jurors before deliberations, a sort of road map meant to help them apply the law to the evidence and testimony. The two sides haggled over word choices, legal phrases and how to describe various campaign-related issues.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

