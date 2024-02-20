Whitaker to Newsmax: Dems Want to Take Trump's Money, Deprive of Liberty

The Democrat Party wants to strip former President Donald Trump of the money he's built up over his lifetime and thereby deprive him of liberty, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Tuesday.

New York Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay nearly $355 million.

Whitaker, speaking with "The Chris Salcedo Show," says, "The left, if they had their way, based on what they're tracking, they would like to deprive Donald Trump not only of his liberty but his assets that he has built over a lifetime."

"It really shocks the conscience, and I can't believe that no one on the left is willing to be fair-minded and point out just how ludicrous this whole situation is, especially with the civil case where, you know, there is no victims."

Following the ruling, New York Attorney General Letitia James stated that justice had been served. Ostensibly, the ruling claims offense on the banks' behalf. But the banks, according to law professor Jonathan Turley, were satisfied with the deal and even called Trump a "whale," a wealthy, door opener.

Trump says he plans to appeal the ruling.

