Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Trump NY Case Blatant 'Political Persecution'

There has never been a "more blatant act of political persecution" in the United States than the civil fraud prosecution in New York City against former President Donald Trump and the multi-million fine that was levied against him as a result, Rep. Anthony D'Esposito told Newsmax on Saturday.

"It's going to be a wake-up call for those who do business or try to do business in New York," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

He noted that New York City leads the nation in migration in people moving south because they can't afford to live in the city and they are "fed up with the quality of life."

"Now we're going to have businesses and people doing business in New York," he said. "They're going to begin leaving because they can face the same consequences as Donald Trump."

New York Judge Arthur Engoron imposed a $364 million penalty against Trump on Friday, ruling that for several years, he inflated his wealth in his dealings with banks and other businesses. He was also barred from serving as a director or officer of any corporation in the state for three years.

The judge also ruled against Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr., imposing millions in fines against them as well.

D'Esposito added that the findings will also resonate with people across the United States who have an interest in getting involved in politics and government.



"This is going to have good people begin to say, 'Why would I put myself into the public arena to be criticized and ridiculed like the president is?'" said D'Esposito. "This is a perfect example of when they can't [win] in the ballot box, they take it to court."

The congressman also discussed this week's House vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is being accused of violating the nation's immigration laws.

D'Esposito said he does not have "much confidence" in the Democrat-majority Senate voting to impeach Mayorkas, considering it's sitting on legislation that has been sent from the House.

"I don't see them making the right move in this situation," he said." "But what I am interested to see is the senators who represent these states that have now been overrun by the migrants and the people back home being very vocal about how it's threatened their quality of life, and how it's made their communities less safe ... are those senators going to vote along partisan lines, or are they going to listen to the will or the voices of the people back home?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com