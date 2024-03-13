Trump to Newsmax: Europe Must 'Equalize What We've Spent'

Hungary's Viktor Orban has made waves saying former President Donald Trump told him Ukraine's aid would end if Trump won the White House, but Trump clarified it is about leveraging Europe to catch up.

"What I told him is Europe is spending a tiny fraction of what we're spending and the European nations, as a combination, they should be paying the same because, you know, their economy is approximately the same size — if you add them all up — their economy is very close to our economy," Trump told Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" in an exclusive sit-down at Mar-a-Lago.

"Plus, they're in a lot more danger than we are. We have an ocean between us, and they don't."

Aid for Ukraine is not unlike Trump's calls for NATO to pay up for defense, which ultimately led to money pouring in during the Trump administration, he noted.

"They should be spending money," he continued. "I had the same thing with NATO. They weren't spending on NATO. I said you got to spend on NATO and they did. Once I said it, I said, 'I won't protect you; I would not protect you if you're not spending, if you're not paid up.'

"But Europe is about $100 billion less in spending in giving money to Ukraine, and I said that's something that really has to be taken care of."

It is just furtherance of an America first agenda; it is not an anti-Ukraine agenda, according to Trump.

"It's not fair to us," he said. "I told him, I think it's very unfair to America. It's very unfair to the United States taxpayer when we're spending all of the money, or a majority of the money.

"Europe should be spending. I call it, you have to equalize. They have to equalize what we've spent.

"And they should do that. And they will do that, just like they did with NATO. They will do that if somebody is in there to tell them.

"But do you think Biden is calling them, saying you have to equalize? I don't think he's ever said that."

